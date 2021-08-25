BBNaija: There’s a mind-boggling issue between Boma and Queen; but how would it end?

Boma and Queen, who ironically, were very close when Queen got into the Big Brother Naija game show in the second week, have found themselves at a loss for words.

Last week, the foundations for the friction between them was being laid, but after Sunday night’s eviction show, where Ebuka completely shook the table both of them were standing on, the friction quickly turned to hostility.

According to Boma, who during his diary session today told Big Brother that Queen has since Sunday, been instigating other housemates against him. He disclosed to Big Brother that she has been telling the others that he did stuff to her to make her catch feelings and then he just left her.

“I heard Queen instigating some people, some of the females were saying that I did something to Queen,” he said. As you can imagine, this didn’t sit well with Boma.

As a result of what he alleged Queen has been saying about him, he noted that he is not speaking to her again. He told Big Brother that he would rather avoid her than keep getting upset. On the flip side, Queen seems not to have gotten over the actor cum model. This morning, she had a conversation with White Money, and as anyone can guess, the topic was Boma. Fortunately, White Money spoke some sense into her, reiterating the fact that she came here to win the money, and not chase after a guy.

Boma would later tell Big Brother, during his diary session that he doesn’t know if he can resolve his issue with Queen. He cited her stubbornness as reason, adding that since getting into the house, she appears to be one of the most difficult housemates to get through to. And even on Sunday, after the whole debacle, he tried to speak to her but she told him that she’s wasn’t interested.

The relationship between this pair is clearly getting more intense, as a lot of their emotions are being poured into this entire fiasco. Boma and Queen are two strong and proud personalities, so the best thing they can do now is have a mature conversation.

Without this, it’s difficult to imagine an end to the squabble.