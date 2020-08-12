BBNaijaLockdown: Is all well with Vee?

By Oyinlola Thomas

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Vee, who seems to be building a strong romantic bond with her fellow housemate Neo, had an outburst at another housemate, Dora, yesterday evening.

During the Guinness Smooth task at the arena, Vee, while representing her team, pleaded that her teammates remained quiet as she played her role in the competition. Along the line, commentary from the other team sprung up, in what Vee perceived as a disrespectful behavior. After completing her part of the task, she flared up saying:

“whoever was laughing at me should never speak to me again!”

As she burst into tears. Neo hurriedly carried her to help calm her down, worked his charm, and brought Vee back to her jovial self.

A few days ago, Vee expressed her worries regarding her relationship with Neo to her close friend, Laycon. She shared how in recent times, Neo seems to want things out of the relationship that she doesn’t think she can give. These recent happenings appear to be contributory to her frequent mood swings and past altercation with Wathoni.

Subtle signals dropping left and right from Vee could suggest fire on the mountain and no one seems to be on the run. So far, being the oldest couple in the house, will Vee and Neo stand the test of time? Similarly as Mercy and Ike of last year’s Big Brother Naija Pepperdem went on strong despite the obstacles they faced. I guess we have to remain patient and follow through.