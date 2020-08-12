Parents are right for protesting Grace High School’s student hotel idea for WASSCE

By Oludolapo Ige

Commotion at the front gate of Grace high school as members of The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) protest the rights of their children to stay in the school’s hostel for the duration of their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The school authorities have declared that the hostel shall not be reopened until further notice. This declaration aroused the anger of many parents, because some parents said during their protest that they would not have enrolled their children in the school if not for the provision of boarding house.

During the Parent Teachers Association meeting that was held online, the school announced that the school will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily. This confused many parents because the students of Grace High School are from different parts of Lagos, both far and near. Especially with the repair and curfews of the third mainland bridge.

The school then suggested that parents should seek accommodations for their children at nearby hotels for the duration of the WASSCE after the parents said that they couldn’t comply with the new rules. It would be irresponsible for the school to ask students to seek accommodations in hotels as majority of the students are below the age of 18, some students are around 15 to 16 years old.

Some hotels have not reopened yet as a result of the COVID-19 virus and neither the school nor parents can ensure that proper social distancing and measures to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus is practiced in the hotels.

The students who lodge in the hotels can contract the virus from these places and spread them among other students who are commuting from home and vice-versa. It will be much safer for the school authorities to reopen the hostels for the students since it would be only the graduating class attendance. Therefore they can ensure social distancing and other proper sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, ensuring the safety of the students for the duration of their examination.