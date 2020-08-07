#BBNaijaLockdown: Why we can’t get enough of the Kiddrica and Laycon love triangle

Kiddrica and Laycon

– Oyinlola Thomas 

 

BigBrother Lockdown housemate and artiste, Laycon, has become a topic of discussion by viewers for putting a strain on the ‘Kiddrica’ relationship. 

Laycon is known to be free-spirited, social and has a cordial relationship with the other housemates. However, despite his active contribution to team tasks, they are yet to emerge winners. When it comes to the Saturday parties, he is known to be a live wire, and he’s popular for spontaneous rap freestyles. In one of his routine diary sessions, he referenced the times his songs were played in the house as his happiest moments.

His cordial relationship with the housemates helped him settle in and make friends easily. He’s also quite popular among some of the ladies, one of which he started to develop a particular interest in, Erica. Who in turn developed feelings for Kiddwaya, and thus forming the ‘Kiddrica’ relationship. Tension grew between Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya, leading what seemed to be a triangle of emotions. To clear the air, Laycon and Erica had a heart-to-heart talk on Tuesday, after he lost the Flutterwave sponsored task, to fully express how he felt about her. Erica, clearly not on the same page with him, set him straight with her response.

 “I’m mentally attracted to you and physically attracted to Kiddwaya“, she replied.

Erica went ahead to request that they remain friends, just as they had already been. However, Laycon, always appears uncomfortable whenever she is around Kiddwaya. After the conversation, Laycon revealed his displeasure to Prince and TrikkyTee about Kiddwaya‘s show of intimacy with Erica, especially when done in front of him.

The following day, Erica tried to cut things off with Kiddwaya, telling him that they should go back to being just friends with no strings attached. This is why many are seeing Laycon as the one responsible for the Kiddrica separation.

Laycon‘s fans known as the iCONS used the opportunity within few hours to trend the hashtag  ‘#ThingsLayconCaused’ accompanied by banter. They have since it as a means to make Laycon popular across fandoms and sway votes in his favour.

As predicted by viewers, Erica was seen this morning licking food off Kiddwaya’s mouth while sharing breakfast with him. Shortly after, she decided to confide in Laycon about how difficult it is for her to resist Kiddwaya, blaming it on being trapped in the same house with him. BigBrother, however, interrupted the conversation for Laycon’s routine diary session where he cried out for advice on what to do. 

The fight for Erica‘s attention between Kiddwaya and Laycon continues. Will Laycon finally realize that he needs to respect Erica‘s choice and take a step back or would it become a battle of the fittest? Either, we can’t seem to get enough of this love triangle. The iCONS hope for the former, to help him get his head back in the game.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 7, 2020

We need to talk about the desirability politics of this season of #BBNaija

By Yetunde Oyelami   There’s a proverb that says that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” This statement ...

Op-Ed Editor August 7, 2020

#BBNaijaLockdown: Lucy is constantly misunderstood. What will her fate be on Sunday?

By Oyinlola Thomas    Big Brother Lockdown housemate and entrepreneur, Lucy, has made countless efforts to fit into the dynamics ...

Op-ed Editor August 7, 2020

#BBNaijaLockdown: Is the Wathoni and Eric ship about to sail?

– By Preye Campbell   Whether it’s in the form of a circle or a triangle, a train keeps moving ...

Op-Ed Editor August 6, 2020

Nigerians ridiculing Cameroon’s ‘Biggy 237’ is the publicity the show needs

Written by Yetunde Oyelami   Cameroon reportedly launched its own Big Brother show Biggy 237, according to the Cameroonians who ...

Op-Ed Editor August 6, 2020

#BBNaijaLockdown: Nengi and Ozo’s relationship is a formula that could sway votes in their favour

Written by Preye Campbell   With Big Brother Naija comes the need for consistency in content delivering. Afterall, that is ...

Chinedu Okafor August 4, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Was Ozo picking Dorothy over Nengi as his Deputy HOH the right thing?

Day 15 in the Big Brother Naija house was fairly uneventful right up to the head of house games. Head ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail