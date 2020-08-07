BBNaijaLockdown: Why we can’t get enough of the Kiddrica and Laycon love triangle

– Oyinlola Thomas

BigBrother Lockdown housemate and artiste, Laycon, has become a topic of discussion by viewers for putting a strain on the ‘Kiddrica’ relationship.

Laycon is known to be free-spirited, social and has a cordial relationship with the other housemates. However, despite his active contribution to team tasks, they are yet to emerge winners. When it comes to the Saturday parties, he is known to be a live wire, and he’s popular for spontaneous rap freestyles. In one of his routine diary sessions, he referenced the times his songs were played in the house as his happiest moments.

His cordial relationship with the housemates helped him settle in and make friends easily. He’s also quite popular among some of the ladies, one of which he started to develop a particular interest in, Erica. Who in turn developed feelings for Kiddwaya, and thus forming the ‘Kiddrica’ relationship. Tension grew between Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya, leading what seemed to be a triangle of emotions. To clear the air, Laycon and Erica had a heart-to-heart talk on Tuesday, after he lost the Flutterwave sponsored task, to fully express how he felt about her. Erica, clearly not on the same page with him, set him straight with her response.

“I’m mentally attracted to you and physically attracted to Kiddwaya“, she replied.

Erica went ahead to request that they remain friends, just as they had already been. However, Laycon, always appears uncomfortable whenever she is around Kiddwaya. After the conversation, Laycon revealed his displeasure to Prince and TrikkyTee about Kiddwaya‘s show of intimacy with Erica, especially when done in front of him.

The following day, Erica tried to cut things off with Kiddwaya, telling him that they should go back to being just friends with no strings attached. This is why many are seeing Laycon as the one responsible for the Kiddrica separation.

Laycon‘s fans known as the iCONS used the opportunity within few hours to trend the hashtag ‘#ThingsLayconCaused’ accompanied by banter. They have since it as a means to make Laycon popular across fandoms and sway votes in his favour.

As predicted by viewers, Erica was seen this morning licking food off Kiddwaya’s mouth while sharing breakfast with him. Shortly after, she decided to confide in Laycon about how difficult it is for her to resist Kiddwaya, blaming it on being trapped in the same house with him. BigBrother, however, interrupted the conversation for Laycon’s routine diary session where he cried out for advice on what to do.

The fight for Erica‘s attention between Kiddwaya and Laycon continues. Will Laycon finally realize that he needs to respect Erica‘s choice and take a step back or would it become a battle of the fittest? Either, we can’t seem to get enough of this love triangle. The iCONS hope for the former, to help him get his head back in the game.