Beware of fake news circulating on social media, FG warns Nigerians

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news being circulated on social media.

Mohammed in a statement on Sunday said those spreading falsehood were trying to heat up the polity.

He made reference to news of a bomb blast in Lagos which went viral on the internet over the weekend.

The minister said the incident being shown in the video happened many years ago.

The minister also said the latest strategy being employed by the purveyors of fake news was to attribute to top government officials’ improbable statements that were capable of destabilising the polity, causing tension and threatening the country’s unity.

“This is why we are appealing to Nigerians not to ever engage in a knee-jerk reaction to any news, and to subject all information to a very serious scrutiny by checking with security agencies and government spokespersons,’’ he said.

He asked Nigerians to be vigilant while stating that circulation of fake news would probably get worse in the months ahead.

“On our part, we will not relent until we have exposed those who are behind this fake news phenomenon and brought them to justice,’’ Mohammed said.