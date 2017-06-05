How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets

Private jets company, TapJets, which handed over singer Dammy Krane to the police has narrated how the fraud was detected.

Krane was arrested after attempting to book a private jet with stolen credit card.

Head of Flight Safety and Security for Tapjets, Mr Konstantin, ​said “He (Dammy Krane) uses Samsung Galaxy 7, and messages did not come from that phone.

[Read Also: DAMMY KRANE TO BE ARRAIGNED ON A 9-COUNT CHARGE, MAY SERVE JAIL TERM]

​”​However, that same phone was used to place the online order with credit card that does not belong to him​.

“​Same phone was used to register multiple accounts trying to buy with different cards until one finally worked. However, names did not match to zip codes etc.”

According to the company, a certain Chukwuebuka who was arrested alongside the singer also tried to book a flight with another stolen card.

“Total of five cards in an hour till one worked. We are 100 percent confident that our app was on that phone and order was placed via T-Mobile network from cell tower located in Miami area,” Konstantin continued.

[Read Also: DAMMY KRANE PRACTICALLY LIVED ON PRIVATE JETS DAYS BEFORE HIS ARREST (PHOTOS)]

“We have coordinates of cell tower and proof that they took a car from that area to Opalacka airport. That’s where the arrest took place.”

The ‘ligali’ singer has however been charged with a 9-count charge, including grand theft and credit card forgery.

He faces risk of a jail term if found guilty.