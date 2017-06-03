Dammy Krane practically lived on private jets days before his arrest (PHOTOS)

Dammy Krane was literally living on private jets!
Or maybe that was the life he wanted us to see.
So it comes as an utter shock that this Nigerian singer who we cannot comfortably describe as a superstar was arrested in the United States for credit card fraud among other offences. A private jet company, Tapjets has also publicly confirmed that Krane used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its jets. Busted!
For his about half a million Instagram followers, questions must have popped in few minds on a private jet lifestyle that suddenly started about two weeks ago. Was he shooting a music video? Where exactly was he flying to?
It appears they have their answers now. Here’s a look into the lush life Dammy Krane lived days before his arrest on Friday:
