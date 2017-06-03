Dammy Krane practically lived on private jets days before his arrest (PHOTOS)

Dammy Krane was literally living on private jets!

Or maybe that was the life he wanted us to see.

So it comes as an utter shock that this Nigerian singer who we cannot comfortably describe as a superstar was arrested in the United States for credit card fraud among other offences. A private jet company, Tapjets has also publicly confirmed that Krane used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its jets. Busted!

For his about half a million Instagram followers, questions must have popped in few minds on a private jet lifestyle that suddenly started about two weeks ago. Was he shooting a music video? Where exactly was he flying to?

It appears they have their answers now. Here’s a look into the lush life Dammy Krane lived days before his arrest on Friday:

Based on statistics 🌟 A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Private 🌟 #UsualSuspekt #ATL A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 22, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

🔥🔥🔥 💥💥On the way A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 22, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

I'm on my lane 🌟#Wavegod #OluweVideoOutNextWeek #YoungestInCharge A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 26, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

About last night 🌟✈️ #NewSIngleOutNextWeek A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Another day , Another ✈️ #CominForTheCrown 🌟styled by @philipprest @kingsandqueens_accessories A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

MMT 🌟 #OLUWE A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 28, 2017 at 4:56am PDT