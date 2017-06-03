Nigerians, others to pay £5.48 for UK visa email enquiries

The British High Commission has said it would now charge for email enquiries by visa customers outside the UK as from June 1.

The high commission made this known in a brief report on changes to UK Visas & Immigration customer care operations made available by the Media Officer, Joseph Abuku, in Abuja.

“Effective today (June 1), email enquiries by visa customers from overseas will attract a fee.

“How you contact UK Visas and Immigration is changing.

“From 1 June, all customer enquiries will be handled by a new commercial partner Sitel UK. The new contract will see a number of changes for customers,” he said.

The statement said the number of languages offered by tr high commission has been reduced to eight including English, and a fee of £5.48 for customers who contacted the UK Visas and Immigration by email.

“You will need to pay using a credit or debit card for contacting us by email.

“The charge includes the first email enquiry you send and any follow-up emails to and from the contact centre relating to the same enquiry.

“The way you pay to use the telephone service will remain the same using a credit or debit card.

“If you do not have access to a credit or debit card, you may choose to use a trusted 3rd party such as an agent or sponsor.”

