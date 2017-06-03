The Media Blog: Hian, NET, says Dammy Krane was arrested for armed robbery o

Everything we know, from the buzz around the mugshot to the statement from the private jet company, Tap Jets makes it clear, Dammy Krane was arrested for “grand theft, credit card fraud and identity theft”.

But it appears someone from NET has undertaken an overnight special investigation and arrived with a scoop that Dammy also carried a gun and probably held people hostage. We don’t want to believe the other explanation, that someone doesn’t think armed robbery is a synonym for theft like many Nigerians seem to do.

Unless we missed something.

Did we miss something, guys?

