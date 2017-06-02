Dammy Krane arrested in the US for credit card fraud and grand theft

Afropop artiste, Dammy Krane has been arrested in the United States for charges including grand theft, credit card forgery with the the intent to defraud and identity theft.

The Ligali singer with real name Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, as his data on jailbase.com reads, was picked up by the police today in Miami, Florida.

His bail is set at a total of $17,500.

He was reportedly arrested alongside another Nigerian, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu. 

