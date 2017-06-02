Today’s Noisemakers: Mike Pence, J.K Rowling, Pope Francis, Godwin Obaseki and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Mike Pence

Donald Trump has been making headlines today since he pulled America out of the Paris Climate Accord. Vice President Mike Pence is amazed that Americans are making mountains out of mole hills; and throws his weight behind Trump’s decision on Paris.

WATCH:

Reactions:

2. Jk Rowling

Author of the Harry Potter fantasy series is best known on Twitter for her quick wit. This is her clapback on Pence.

Damn, girl.

3. John Dramana Mahama

Everyone from Africa to the North Pole is chiming in on the pull-out disaster. The former president of Ghana had this to say:

4. Jason Kander

Which makes us appreciate Jason Kanda’s commentary even more:

How the mighty have fallen.

5. Pope Francis

But not so fast. The Pope is optimistic that…

 

6. Godwin Obaseki

Maybe for America. Certainly not for Obaseki. Instead of light, he has engulfed Edo state with darkness. Or how else do you explain these unnecessary appointments the new state Governor has embarked on?

See below:

Reactions:

What he said.

Heck, what they all said!

And then there was Mr Adesanmi

Pius Adesanmi

Abi na.

 

7. Kayode Ogundamisi

That light matter go hard, fa.Wasn’t it just yesterday Gimba Kakanda threw jabs at Nnamdi Kanu for Trump-like typos? One day for the thief, abi; it’s the North’ turn today. And no, these egregious errors don’t qualify as typos.

Sombori did not go to school complete.

Read slowly:

Reactions

Hehehe.

 

8. Cheta Nwanze

While we might criticise the North for its backwardness, Cheta highlights one of the  great features of Northern culture vis a vis the South.

See below:

p

Reactions

True, that.

 

9. Monaay

speaking of acceptance, Monaay advocates that we do not become too accepting of everything in the nsme of feminism that we can no longer call a spade by its technical name.

See below:

Indeed.

