The Thread: “The weed you smoked is original” | Twitter NG’s crazy answers to this tweet

Nigerians love bants and this tweet provided a good opportunity for them to express themselves.
See below:
I'm on top an Okada
Something keeps telling me to Tickle the Okada Man
God Abeg oh
— Mazi orji Joseph🇳🇬 (@vviAce_) May 31, 2017
Reactions
😅. The weed u smoked is original. Pls dm me the address of where u got it from.
— Jonathan Oyakhilome (@jojoadonis) May 31, 2017
Me sef I will just fly to naija just for this weed 😂😂😂😂
— Nadia Black ⚫👑 (@iamnadiablack) June 2, 2017
Odeshi
d moment u're close to ur destination do it d bike man will stop & ask u r u okay..Just smile…blv me d guy will nt collect money
— brotherDoGood (@jenrade_olamide) May 31, 2017
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
— 👑King Michael™ (@DonMichaeleone) May 31, 2017
Give him a knock first then as he is about to get angry, tickle him to neutralize the anger…thank me later 😉
— Debstar (@ratsbed) May 31, 2017
OK..make sure you do that when he is on a very high speed
— Mega2biz Emenike (@Mega2biz) June 1, 2017
I don't know you but something is wrong with you😂😂😭😭😭
— bigHeAd👯 (@King_Kayc) May 31, 2017
Winches, devils and the congregation of darkness
@Dappy_52 village witches them be playing naira bet with your head.😂😂
— JESSE♠ (@Sleek_Jesse) May 31, 2017
Nigga, it is either ur elevated….or… witches wey dey ur village dey use pics fan thier self. You better run to ur pastor b4 is too late
— BIRDY60 💣 (@birdy60_jay) June 1, 2017
Ur village people want to do soft work on ya head. Baba jump and pass abeg
— Obinna Isaac (@Obaino_Isaac) May 31, 2017
that 'something' must be mad. Which kain play be that
— the Stiff 👸 (@Hai_ingrid) June 1, 2017
Its not something ooo, its the devil that wants to recruit you! 😂
— Sherlock (@jerr04eva) May 31, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂😂
The Devil Works In Mysterious Ways
— Shonibare (@HansonShonibare) May 31, 2017
My brother don't let the devil win… Unless you crave for a bed in the emergency ward.
— Johnpaul (@Sir_Jaay) June 1, 2017
Resist the Devil. And he shall flee.
James 4:7
— Chuckleberry Finn (@CopyOfOne) May 31, 2017
Your ancestors are calling you 😄😄😅😅😄
— Ene (@Ene_ene20) May 31, 2017
The superpowers from your village shaa😁😁😁😁
— Blazinbhayor (@BayoRidwan) May 31, 2017
That grandmother side eye
😂😂😂😂😀 pic.twitter.com/63ReBg8TQc
— Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) May 31, 2017
Follow @ynaija on Twitter