The Thread: “Short man, tall crime” “Yimu, all man for himself” | Twitter NG’s explosive reactions to Dammy Krane’s cry for help

Nigerians generally like to live large; we can’t wait for that moment when we will “blow”. Nigerian musicians take it further. Recall when Hushpuppi and Davido had a go over who get moni pass? They were throwing receipts all over the place just to convince us about their wealth status. It pops us in their songs too: “30 Billion for the akant” “And if she follow me na enjoyment go kill am o”.

This “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality might be what landed Dammy Krane in jail.

The Afropop artiste was arrested yesterday in the States on charges of grand theft, credit card forgery with the the intent to defraud and identity theft.

What a wow!

Americans don’t play; they came complete with mug shots and receipts and an explanation below:

That would be this private jet, right. Spot the white dudes in the cockpit?

Another day , Another ✈️ #CominForTheCrown 🌟styled by @philipprest @kingsandqueens_accessories

A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on

Dammy krane clearly loves the baby boy lifestyle: exhibits

Chops Level 😋🌟

A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on

After the story of his arrest reached Nigerian shores, these tweets were posted from his account:

Misery loves company, apparently. And understanding, too.But no one wants to touch this one with a long pole. Twitter NG’s reactions are all but supportive.

See below:

Reaching for the skies

 

Understand whaaat?

A-list, B-list: from where to where?

And the winner of the Bow Wow challenge is…

Governor Ambode, PSA

Err, but

Cut your coat according to your Arik

About that song

Consequences

Nigeria on tha‘ map

Now, who is the thief?

OYO is your case

Way to blow?

Thinking through

Like the popular Senator sang…

Dazall.

