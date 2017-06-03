The Thread: “Short man, tall crime” “Yimu, all man for himself” | Twitter NG’s explosive reactions to Dammy Krane’s cry for help

Nigerians generally like to live large; we can’t wait for that moment when we will “blow”. Nigerian musicians take it further. Recall when Hushpuppi and Davido had a go over who get moni pass? They were throwing receipts all over the place just to convince us about their wealth status. It pops us in their songs too: “30 Billion for the akant” “And if she follow me na enjoyment go kill am o”.

This “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality might be what landed Dammy Krane in jail.

The Afropop artiste was arrested yesterday in the States on charges of grand theft, credit card forgery with the the intent to defraud and identity theft.

What a wow!

Americans don’t play; they came complete with mug shots and receipts and an explanation below:

Yesterday @dammy_krane booked @TapJets flight using stolen credit card numbers. Our policy is to prosecute to the fullest extent #crime pic.twitter.com/60g90Fus7n — TapJets – Mobile App (@TapJets) June 2, 2017

That would be this private jet, right. Spot the white dudes in the cockpit?

Another day , Another ✈️ #CominForTheCrown 🌟styled by @philipprest @kingsandqueens_accessories A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Dammy krane clearly loves the baby boy lifestyle: exhibits

Chops Level 😋🌟 A post shared by #SonOfGOD 🌟#Wavegod (@dammykraneofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

After the story of his arrest reached Nigerian shores, these tweets were posted from his account:

See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side, and the truth. Make dem talk. — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) June 2, 2017

This one, that one, rumor…One time for my fans, ❤️ new material coming, i go talk everything. God got us, help me say amin o! 🙏🏾 — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) June 2, 2017

In weird situations like this, you go start to see, who is with you and who isn't. No fake love. — #ENTERKRANER (@dammy_krane) June 2, 2017

Misery loves company, apparently. And understanding, too.But no one wants to touch this one with a long pole. Twitter NG’s reactions are all but supportive.

See below:

Reaching for the skies

waittttttttttttt Danny Krane is 5'6??? — Chukwufunanya (@BreeeJet) June 3, 2017

😂😂😂

I love your priorities

Like who cares if he's in trouble? Nigga's short! @AboreleA — Makinde Olufunmilayo (@Sarcasm_by_me) June 3, 2017

You sef reason am na…

It's probably why he got arrested sef

Short man, tall crime — Aborele Agbonmenrele (@AboreleA) June 3, 2017

😂😂😂

He was reaching too high — Makinde Olufunmilayo (@Sarcasm_by_me) June 3, 2017

He should have gotten a stool first or in his case a huge ass ladder. Oga wanted to fly when his feet doesn't even have jump power — Makinde Olufunmilayo (@Sarcasm_by_me) June 3, 2017

*don't — Makinde Olufunmilayo (@Sarcasm_by_me) June 3, 2017

Y'all are pure evil loool — delz (@wolfofnewstreet) June 3, 2017

Understand whaaat?

When you said "the truth" I'm guessing that's @TapJets ?? So interesting. Such amaze pic.twitter.com/6x3KYYSypq — Jane Doe (@MsJaneAda) June 3, 2017

I'm still trying to wrap my head around understanding being a "three edged sword!" — Overlord (@Overlord316) June 3, 2017

Lmaoooo please leave me alone!!! I've had enough😩😩 my head just stopped hurting😭😭😭 — Jane Doe (@MsJaneAda) June 3, 2017

A-list, B-list: from where to where?

But which song Dammy Krane dey sing sef wey go make an dey charter PJ? — Remi Ibinola RIO (@reminola) June 3, 2017

And the winner of the Bow Wow challenge is…

He took the Bow wow challenge to another level. — Olugbemi Sota (@Mr_Sota1) June 3, 2017

Governor Ambode, PSA

#HelloSir @AkinwunmiAmbode Morin Sir, Kole re body sir. It appyas Dammy Krane have order private jet dat land him in jail sir. Gbetiti pic.twitter.com/UGJXDR6lRz — Lagos Class Captain (@AmbodeObsarver) June 3, 2017

Err, but

I'm trying to wrap my head around why this is posted on your handle,is this "POLICY" or 'cos he's black and Nigerian? — Emmanuel (@Iamemazua) June 3, 2017

You're going to turn this into he's a Black issue? How about his black ass not steal people's credit card and use their hard earned money? — Smurfette (@Rozemareigh) June 3, 2017

I was never justifying his action, my question is WHY the post from @TapJets — Emmanuel (@Iamemazua) June 3, 2017

Miami-Dade has an inmate search feature on its website. Anyone can search a name and post screenshots to Twitterhttps://t.co/ndCS7AIVe4 — Rosemary 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@RMAjayi) June 3, 2017

Cut your coat according to your Arik

@TillyTillie @dammy_krane shebi e for enter Arik jeje or Aero. — MAY 27TH (@ibras007) June 3, 2017

About that song

Being made a scapegoat !! Didn't he have a song like that? — RocK And Rogue (@_T0ss_) June 3, 2017

Consequences

If convicted, sentenced to a year plus in prison & he can be deported and barred from coming to the USA for a minimum of 10 years. — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 3, 2017

Nigeria on tha‘ map

No be small o 😂😂😂 — D♠DDIE™ 🦅 (@NaMeTaLKaM) June 3, 2017

Now, who is the thief?

Credit card scammer, in disiigner voice. Weldon sir. Go and apologise to wizzy. So u can stay relevant in d industry. — Arthurjaga (@Arthurjaga1) June 2, 2017

OYO is your case

lol. Yinmu. No one is with anyone. All man for himself pic.twitter.com/0kuUBJyuL4 — Cescdagbofather 💓✌ (@cesc4real99) June 2, 2017

Do live video — 🗣🗣 (@ss_kolade) June 2, 2017

From cell ryt?😂 — liquid (@lankeedoodo) June 3, 2017

all your previous posts were redirected from Instagram..why is dis "damage control" post different? Guy u dey prison, shut up — judith (@fallinsjj2) June 2, 2017

despite all the stunts.. Skiibii no blow o. Nigerians wise pass wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Don't deceive yourself pic.twitter.com/0IlrjhcEZG — Cescdagbofather 💓✌ (@cesc4real99) June 2, 2017

Way to blow?

Dammy Krane joins the long list of A-list American Artistes who have been to jail. Way to go Bro, way to go pic.twitter.com/qWJNmsxYOO — Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) June 3, 2017

Thinking through

Dammy Krane's situation is a good example of how "to be seen as, carries more weight than to actually be." — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 3, 2017

He wanted to flex like his mates. Even though he doesn't have half of what some of them have. Landed himself in this mess. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 3, 2017

But that's the story of Naija celeb life. Almost everything they do is a lie. From buying YouTube views, to IG followers, to fake money. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 3, 2017

Like the popular Senator sang…

Aje ku iya ni oje pic.twitter.com/Evo5BFbLfM — 💲💲YoungDreamer💲💲 (@Hood_friend) June 2, 2017

Dazall.