Just In: NJC recalls Justices Ademola, Ngwuta, others

The National Judicial Council has directed six judges who were earlier suspended over corruption allegations to resume work next Wednesday.

In a statement on Saturday, the NJC said it had at its meeting held on June 1, 2017, directed the judges to resume duties following the failure of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), to charge five of the six judges with any offence.

The judges include Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court; Justice Uwani Abba Aji of the Court of Appeal; and Justice Hydiazira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court.

Others are, Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Justice Musa Kurya of the Federal High Court; and Justice Agbadu James Fishim of National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The statement said Justice Ademola, who was charged and prosecuted, had been discharged and acquitted by the trial court.

It added that only three of the judges were charged despite Malami’s promise to prosecute them.