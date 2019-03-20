The Late 5: Agbaje denies dumping PDP; I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari declines assent to five bills 

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday declined assent to five bills passed by the National Assembly. 

The aforementioned bills are the Nigeria Film Commission Bill 2018, the Climate change Bill, 2018, the Immigration (amendment) Bill, 2018, the Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioners of Nigeria Bill, 2018 and the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill, 2018.

I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate. The PDP Presidential candidate, who spoke in Abuja during a visit to the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt regions on Wednesday, said the struggle to reclaim the mandate would be achievable with support of the elders. 

Agbaje denies dumping PDP

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Wednesday denied dumping his party after the just concluded elections. Speculations were rife on Wednesday that Agbaje might have dumped the PDP and had yet to make known his next political move. But according to a statement made available to Punch, Agbaje’s spokesperson, Modupe Ogunbayo said his principal was still a card-carrying member of the PDP and had not resigned his membership. 

PDP drags judge to NJC for halting Bauchi election collation

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has petitioned the National judicial Council (NJC) over what it described as violation of the Constitution and Electoral Act by Justice Ekwo Inyang of the Federal High Court. The party accused the judge of sitting on a matter that ought to have been handled by an election petition tribunal, in line with the provisions of our laws. 

JAMB to publish names of impersonators for past 10 years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB,has said it will soon compile and released names of people who have impersonated in its examinations in the past ten years. 
 
AMB’s Registrar,ProfIshaq Oloyede, disclosed this yesterday, during a meeting of critical stakeholders on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The spirit of homosexuality was burnt out in this Facebook user, as part of efforts to prove that straight people are stupid

A Facebook user on Tuesday has revealed that his family took him to a church to burn out the spirit ...

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari condoles with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi over cyclone; We have enough facts to unseat Buhari – Atiku’s legal team Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: We have enough facts to unseat Buhari – Atiku’s legal ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

The Late 5: Labour urges FG to implement new minimum wage before May 1; INEC to proceed with supplementary elections in Bauchi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Senate joins reps, passes 2019 budget for second reading Nigeria’s 2019 budget ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

Success’ viral video: Delta state govt. suspends school head teacher because the school needs more fame and publicity

Following the viral video that showed a schoolgirl, Success Adebor, protesting against the decision of Okotie-Eboh Primary School in Sapele, Delta, to ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

The Big 5: Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community; My asset declaration forms were tampered with – Onnoghen tells CCT | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku, PDP files petition against Buhari’s election The Peoples Democratic Party ...

Bernard Dayo March 18, 2019

The Late 5: We don’t know if army rigged elections – INEC; Four rescued from another Lagos building collapse | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court adjourns NBA President’s trial A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail