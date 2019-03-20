The Late 5: Agbaje denies dumping PDP; I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari declines assent to five bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday declined assent to five bills passed by the National Assembly.

The aforementioned bills are the Nigeria Film Commission Bill 2018, the Climate change Bill, 2018, the Immigration (amendment) Bill, 2018, the Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioners of Nigeria Bill, 2018 and the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill, 2018.

I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate. The PDP Presidential candidate, who spoke in Abuja during a visit to the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt regions on Wednesday, said the struggle to reclaim the mandate would be achievable with support of the elders.

Agbaje denies dumping PDP

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Wednesday denied dumping his party after the just concluded elections. Speculations were rife on Wednesday that Agbaje might have dumped the PDP and had yet to make known his next political move. But according to a statement made available to Punch, Agbaje’s spokesperson, Modupe Ogunbayo said his principal was still a card-carrying member of the PDP and had not resigned his membership.

PDP drags judge to NJC for halting Bauchi election collation

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has petitioned the National judicial Council (NJC) over what it described as violation of the Constitution and Electoral Act by Justice Ekwo Inyang of the Federal High Court. The party accused the judge of sitting on a matter that ought to have been handled by an election petition tribunal, in line with the provisions of our laws.

JAMB to publish names of impersonators for past 10 years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB,has said it will soon compile and released names of people who have impersonated in its examinations in the past ten years.



AMB’s Registrar,Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this yesterday, during a meeting of critical stakeholders on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME.