The Late 5: Buhari fires Justice Ademola, Tokode, Yahaya Bello taunts Catholic Bishops, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that drove conversation today.

Kassim Afegbua, spokesman of former military President, Ibrahim Babangida has said his life is in danger.

Afegbua said since he issued a statement discrediting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, his experience in the last few days has been traumatic.

He added that he spent hours at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters and was asked to return on Friday, without being told why he was summoned.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Justice A.F.A. Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Justice O.O. Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

The approval was contained in a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged the Nigeria Winter Olympics Team to go for gold. He applauded the women’s bobsleigh team, as well as the Nigerian Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo competing in the Skeleton games.

He assured them that Nigerians are behind them.

Four persons reportedly died while two others were injured in an auto crash which occurred on the Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Traffic report indicated that the accident involved a Sino truck carrying a container and a commercial bus.

The truck with the number plate KMC 47 ZB, which was travelling to Lagos was said to have hit the commercial bus from behind which forced it off the road and it landed close to the river under the bridge.

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has disagreed with the Catholic Bishops of Nigerian Conference that the generality of Nigerians are angry with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, while addressing State House reporters after observing Juma’at prayes with Buhari at the Presidential Villa mosque Friday, said only those who looted the national treasury during the last administration were angry.

And now, stories from around the world…

The former Navy SEAL who claims he fired the shot that killed Osama bin Laden has disagreed with President Donald Trump’s desire for a military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“A military parade is third world b——-. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation,” Robert O’Neill tweeted Thursday.

President Donald Trump signed a major budget deal into law early Friday morning, hours after Congress voted to end a brief government shutdown overnight.

The House of Representatives voted 240-186. The GOP-controlled chamber needed help from House Democrats to clear the bill, and were helped by 73 Democratic members. Sixty-seven House Republicans voted against the plan.

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Hope Hicks, his communications director and one of his closest confidantes, amid the fallout from the Rob Porter scandal, people familiar with the matter say.

Meanwhile, the President has told associates he’s dismayed at how the allegations involving his former staff secretary accused of domestic abuse were handled, but he isn’t certain how to solve the mushrooming controversy.

YouTube has suspended advertising on video blogger Logan Paul’s channels owing to his “pattern of behaviour”.

In December, he was criticised for uploading a video of a dead body recorded in Japan’s so-called suicide forest. He later apologised.

Since his return to YouTube, he has made a video in which he fired a taser at a dead rat, and joked on Twitter about eating detergent capsules.

One of the UK’s biggest charities has denied allegations it covered up the use of prostitutes by its aid workers in Haiti.

Responding to a report in The Times newspaper, Oxfam admitted that the behaviour of some of its staff had been “totally unacceptable”.

But the charity said it had publicly announced an investigation into the allegations when they surfaced in 2011.