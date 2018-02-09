Why you should be part of Access Bank’s #RunLagos

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is here again and if you missed the first and second edition, you still have an opportunity to be part of this great event.

Scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 10, this edition promises to be much more exciting, as the organisers, aiming to deliver a world standard event in line with global practices have promised to make the marathon race a worthwhile event.

Now one of the fastest growing marathons in the world and the biggest one-day event in Africa, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one of the few marathons in the world that got an IAAF Label after just two editions. What about that?

Whether you’re lacing up your sneakers to log miles on Lagos roads or hitting the trail through the Third Mainland Bridge, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of wind in your hair and that rhythmic pounding under your feet – don’t forget the heat too.

This year’s Lagos City Marathon will attract more than 45,000 participants who have already registered to take part in the 10 km race.

Meanwhile, a staggering number of 125,000 amongst whom include notable international marathoners, have registered to partake in the 42 km-long marathon.

If you thought this is just about bringing thousands of people together, then you should know this: running provides an efficient full-body workout, burns a ton of calories, tones the body, provides a great venue for socialising, and improves emotional well-being.

Besides, the thrill of the challenge and the personal victory from achieving such a high goal inspires the runner – even if you do not get to the finish line, starting the race is a high point. Not all of the benefits of running are physical. Running can provide a noticeable boost to your confidence and self-esteem. By setting and achieving goals, you can help give yourself a greater sense of empowerment that will leave you feeling much happier.

The governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, together with Access Bank have given the world reasons to be on the edge of their seats…you cannot afford to be a bench warmer.