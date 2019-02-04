Article

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is rapidly making its way to a Silver Label Road Race

If you needed proof that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is the biggest singular sporting event in West Africa you need not look any further than the recently concluded fourth installment which happened on February 2, 2019.

100,000 runners. 4,000 international runners. 20 elite runners. The athletes: 42km runners; 10km runners; wheelchair racers; first timers; veterans, runners who came from far and wide. Then there were those who came to watch just to be a part of something incredible. There were sponsors. There were vendors. There were artistes. There was the GMD of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe and the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

It’s not often that a single event touches so many in so many different ways.

There are many reasons to celebrate this year’s marathon. In the four years Access Bank has partnered with the Lagos State Government to organize the marathon, we’ve seen the attitude of Nigerians change towards sports, personal health, green initiatives, and even national pride.

This year’s edition brought the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon closer to its short term goal of becoming a Silver Label Road Race. Suntayahu Legese of Ethiopia won the competition overall, after a dramatic finish that saw him overtake Joshua Kipkorir of Kenya, the front-runner for most of the race, in the final leg.

William Yegon who is also Kenyan completed the trifecta of male winners for the main event. Ethiopian, Dinke Meseret dominated the women’s race getting to the finish line before Almnesh Herepa and Kabena Chala. Nigerian winners, Sunday Manasa and Deborah Badung both came in at 6th in the overall rankings, with better times than Iliya Pam from the first Marathon who came in 17th overall, and Olude Fadekemi who came 12th overall in the women’s category during the 2017 race.

With a total cash prize of up to $400,000, and prize categories that rewarded not just the male and female winners of the marathon, the Access Lagos City Marathon is one of the most inclusive marathons on the continent.

A major event like the Marathon has attracted interest in long distance running as a preferred form of exercise. Even as a Bronze category race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has put the world on notice of the amazing athletics spectacle coming out of Nigeria. With each edition, lessons are learned and improvements are made, and there is no doubt that soon enough the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will achieve the Silver Label status it deserves.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Isime Esene appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation

Isime Esene has been appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to developing boys ...

Sponsor February 2, 2019

First photos: Ethopian national, Sintayehu Legese wins 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Ethopian National, Sintayehu Legese is the winner of the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which held ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

FCMB takes support for Tech start-ups to new level, launches ‘Hub One’

Speaking at the official launch of Hub One, Adam Nuru, Managing Director of FCMB, said “the Bank recognizes and believes ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Nigeria now on Growth Trajectory, says Jim Ovia

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON), has lauded the federal government’s economic team for pulling the ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

A-list celebrities attend Filmhouse Cinemas and Moët & Chandon’s “The Film Gala”

The inaugural edition of The Film Gala®, hosted by Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade,  2010 Miss Black USA Pageant winner and acclaimed actress, and by ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim picks N1m prize as Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) ends in grandstyle

It was Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s (BUAF) grand finale for its second Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC), led by award winning ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail