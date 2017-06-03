5 theories that explain Dammy Krane’s love for flying

by Alex Onukwue

When he’s not leading a protest, Deji Adeyanju loves updating his knowledge of cars, Peter Obi has been wearing one wrist watch for 17 years, and Kemi Adetiba makes hoops when she’s not shooting great pictures behind the cameras.

It is a recent trend so we are not entirely sure it is a particular liking, but Dammy Krane loves being in aircrafts. Thanks to his arrest, more attention is being paid on his social media pages, especially Instagram. Assuming there is another reason for the ‘Enterkraner’ s love of flying, beside a shoot for a music video, nobody is quite sure what it is.

Travel in first class? No. Go skydiving? No. He prefers chartering private jets. So, we have done some research and these five quotes, we think, can give us an idea of the young act’s motivations for this particular craving.

1. “The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine, bracing and delicious. And why shouldn’t it be? – it is the same the angels breathe” – Mark Twain

Interpretation: Dammy takes the time of to commune with purer powers up there, away from the vile and wahala of those of us down here. Cool.

2. “Man must rise above the Earth – to the top of the atmosphere and beyond – for only thus will he fully understand the world in which he lives” – Socrates

Not sure he looks or has ever sounded philosophical but if Dammy’s inspiration to always fly is from Socrates, you’ve got to give it to him.

3. “Birds born in a cage think flying is an illness” – Alejandro Jodorowski

Wow! Potential clap-back for all you haters (when he’s done with the case, that is).

4. “No one can realise how substantial the air is, until he feels its supporting power beneath him. It inspires confidence at once” – Otto Lilienthal

Surely the perfect speech to explain his love of the air. Let that confidence inspire substantial songs. Amin

5. “Can the magic of flight ever be carried by words? I think not.” – Michael Parfit

In other words, if you want to know why Dammy flies, go and fly.