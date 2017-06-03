5 times Nnamdi Kanu has breached his bail conditions

“But when asked if he is worried that he will get in trouble… he scoffs, “I don’t care,” and rolls his eyes,” Chika Oduah wrote about Nnamdi Kanu for Al Jazeera

The news is that the Federal Government may soon make moves to get IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s bail revoked on account of his continuing defiance of the conditions upon which he was granted the bail.

While it was starting to seem like President Buhari’s absence had given rise to some form of lack of concern from the Federal Government about Nnamdi Kanu’s activities, the report that the Ministry of Justice hasn’t been oblivious to his actions now completely renders that assumption baseless.

Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in 2015 and is currently being tried for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, was granted bail on the 25th of April with a set of stringent bail conditions which he agreed to on the 28th of the same month before being released on bail from Kuje Prison on health grounds.

Since then, Nnamdi Kanu has enjoyed the freedoms of being Nigerian on Nigerian soil but not without some excesses as he awaits the commencement of his trial in July.

[Quick read: “Rearrest Nnamdi Kanu now” – South East Peoples Assembly]

Interestingly, it is not only the Ministry of Justice that has been taking notes, we have too and here are times when the IPOB leader, acclaimed healer, Nnamdi Kanu has cocked a snook at the authorities while violating his bail terms:

Being in a crowd of more than 10 people

When Justice Binta Nyako granted Nnamdi Kanu bail in April, it was on the condition that the IPOB leader must never be in a crowd or a gathering of more than 10 people.

Granted, when he met with South East Senators early in May, Kanu managed to keep the numbers exactly within the limits, as the released photo shows:

But when he showed up to this Shabbat Rally last weekend, Kanu must have either forgotten about his bail conditions or been oblivious to the fact that he was being recorded.

Attending a rally.

Justice Nyako also stressed, “that the defendant must not attend any rally”.

He not only attended it, it appears he headlined it.

Granting an interview

As can be expected, the bail conditions stipulate that he must make himself available for trial at all times while shunning every media interview.

[Watch Nnamdi Kanu shun a reporter]

But Nnamdi Kanu obviously cannot be bothered with anyone – especially not a Nigerian Judge – ordering him not to speak with Al-Jazeera because he did. And he bared his heart about how “nothing seems to be working in Nigeria and how his demand for secession of some Southern parts of Nigeria “is not self-determination for the sake of it, “but because Nigeria is not functioning and can never function”.

Meeting with “dozens of people”

“And with that Kanu stands up and goes outside to meet the people who have waited hours to see him.” is how the Al Jazeera feature writer, Chika Oduah, ended her piece. Suggesting that Nnamdi Kanu knowingly breached his bail condition not to be a gathering “exceeding 10 people”.

At the beginning of her article, she’d written of the scene at Kanu’s residence where she interviewed him:

“I can’t allow large [groups of] people to basically congregate outside to see me … it’s like asking me not to breathe,” he [Nnamdi Kanu] says… On the other side of the parlour door, dozens of people are waiting to see Kanu. A throng of young men dressed in black guard the compound. They refer to Kanu as, “our supreme leader” or “his royal highness”.

Another interview

This time he was content with local Vanguard Newspapers.