‘Rearrest Kanu now’, South East group urges FG

Angered by the activities of IPOB, the South East Peoples Assembly (SEPA), has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke the bail granted Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, MASSOB and other pro-biafra groups, on Tuesday, May 30, organised a sit-at-home in South East, an action SEPA regards as a breach of the bail conditions granted Kanu.

He was arrested on October 15, 2015 in Lagos and eventually granted bail on health grounds, in May this year with some conditions.

While on bail, Kanu was asked not to hold any rallies, grant any interviews or be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

However, SEPA has accused Kanu of infringing on the bail conditions.

In a letter to the Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, the President of SEPA, Prince Chukwuemeka Okoriein, asked the court to revoke Kanu’s bail, NAN reports.

“Obviously, the recklessness with which he made media statements and even organised the ‘Sit at Home and Stay Indoor’ protest to mark the so called BIAFRA HEROS DAY on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 is a threat to the unity, security and peace of Nigeria as a sovereign nation.

“We have no iota of doubt that he is trying to push our dear country Nigeria into an unnecessary precarious situation for his personal agenda and those of his paymasters.

“Sir, our decision to write this demand letter to your good office at this time is to forestall another civil unrest in Nigeria, particularly around the Igbo speaking region.

“As you well know, the struggle by Kanu to be relevant under the guise of actualisation of Biafra does not enjoy the support of right thinking Igbo people both at home and in diaspora.

“That he suddenly addresses himself as the Supreme Leader of Biafra points to how arrogant and disrespectful he is to legitimately constituted authority in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The pertinent question on our minds as stakeholders is: Has Kanu been consistent in providing the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis since he was granted bail?

“We fear that if Kanu is not tamed by Your Lordship as a matter of urgency, the IPOB may create a situation where it becomes difficult if not impossible for genuine development to take place in the South East under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“History has taught us that the Civil War of 1967-1970 started gradually and later turned out to be something that caused our people unimaginable losses.

“We cannot afford to fold our arms this time and allow a stooge imported from the United Kingdom by stark enemies of Nigeria to maintain a state of belligerence against the nation and keep the name of Igbo people in the news for the wrong reasons.”