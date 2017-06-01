The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. 2017 budget still under review – Osinbajo’s media aide

The media aide to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has said that the 2017 budget is still under review.

2. Biafra: I am optimistic – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said in an interview that he is optimistic that the sovereign state of Biafra would soon be realised.

3. Abducted House of Reps member released.

It was reported yesterday that a member of the House of Representatives, Garba Umar Durbunde, was kidnapped, but his aide has announced his release today.

4. I will announce my decision on the Paris Accord today – Donald Trump

US President has said he will announce his final decision on the international climate change agreement today.

5. Reps to probe 5-day-old company awarded multi-billion naira project

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the FIRS for awarding a contract to a company that was documented to have been registered with the CAC five days earlier than the award of the contract.