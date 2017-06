US President, Donald Trump has tweeted that he would announce hos decision on the international climate change agreement today.

It has been reported that Donald Trump calls climate change a scam and so, he might actually pull the US out of the agreement of which 195 countries are part of.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017