Donald Trump reportedly pulls US out of the Paris climate accord

US President, Donald Trump, has reportedly decided to drop the country’s commitment to the international climate change agreement.

At the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy, Trump saw no reason to continue with the agreement, saying he would decide the country’s stand and announce his decision later.

Trump had previously called global warming a scam, and had come under pressure from the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on the issue and several other issues, Metro reports.

The Paris accord was first signed by 195 countries in December 2015, and was hailed as a laudable step.