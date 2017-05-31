The Film Blog: You’ve heard about the film festival EbonyLife is hosting, abi?

As part of its pivot towards more drama, EbonyLife TV is celebrating its fourth year anniversary with a free film (and television) festival. That’s on another level, entirely.

The festival holds on 30 June, and will focus on content from both EbonyLife TV and EbonyLife Films, as well as its stars – Ireti Doyle, Dakore Akande, Omoni Oboli, amongst others.

It’s also, of course, a space for them to premiere their brand new drama content – including the TV spin-off from the Fifty movie, and the new season of Sons of the Caliphate.

They will also be showing some of the content we are not really fans of – including the tiring On The Real, which for some reasons we can’t fathom got approved for a Season 2. We cringe just to think of it.

But it’s a free festival, and we love EbonyLife, so we think this will be good. And you should register – it’ll be the Filmhouse IMAX cinema