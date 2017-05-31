CONFIRMED: Arsene Wenger signs two-year contract with Arsenal

After a season full of criticism from all angles, football lovers would have thought the long-time Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, would sign out of the Emirates Stadium, but he has just been give another two years.

The uncertainty of his resignation lessened after he won the 2017 FA Cup, as fans praised the French manager for deploying tactics to stop The Blues from getting a double.

We can confirm that the club has agreed a new contract with Arsène Wenger https://t.co/YZcmNufFrS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 31, 2017

Majority owner of the club, Stan Kroenke said on the club’s website, “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Arsene Wenger said, “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”