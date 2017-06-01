[The Music Blog]: Should we be worried about these Wizkid leaks?

Earlier today, popular music download website notjustOK posted a poorly mixed leak of Wizkid’s “African Bad Girl” featuring Chris Brown. The world first got wind of “African Bad Girl” in 2015 at a Chris Brown Concert in South Africa, where Wizkid was invited on stage to perform a cut of the song on stage. The single was also performed multiple times during the Eurpoean leg of Chris Brown’s tour that had Wizkid on some of its set-lists. But until now, there has been no word of a potential official release.

This comes as the fourth leak in a row from Wizkid’s camp, the others being, “Come Closer”, “Fool For You” and “Jaiye Jaiye” remix featuring Angel. All four are expected to be on Wizkid’s upcoming EP, “Sounds From The Other Side”. The problem here is not only that these leaks may hurt the commercial value of his upcoming project, it’s that these leaked songs also seem to be strong points of the tape and may peter anticipation if they continue to surface.

Wizkid needs to plug a leak on his team and fast.