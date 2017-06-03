‘FG to apply for revocation of Nnamdi Kanu’s bail’

The Federal Government may apply for the revocation of the bail granted to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Punch reports.

Kanu has flouted some of the bail conditions given by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the newspaper, sources said breaches of the bail conditions by the IPOB leader was being noted.

One of the sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, said “Kanu had been found to have flouted some of the conditions (he was given).”

The source added, “We are taking note of his conducts which were in breach of the conditions of the bail granted him.

“We are reviewing them and we will take the necessary action at the appropriate time.”

“Of course, the consequence of any breach of bail conditions is the revocation of the bail.”

Justice Nyako had barred Kanu from being in company of more than 10 people.

She also prohibited him from granting interviews to the press.

Kanu had however addressed a rally by Jews in his father’s palace in Abia State.

Some days later, he granted an interview to Al-Jazeera where he was quoted to have said, “It’s like asking me not to breathe. I can’t go outside to call for a press conference. I can’t go on Biafra Radio to broadcast. I can’t allow large groups of people to basically congregate outside to see me,”

The trial resumes on July 11.