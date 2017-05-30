“Why would any idiot want me to be in a country like Nigeria?” | Nnamdi Kanu tells Al Jazeera

One of the 12 bail conditions IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was given by the Federal High Court in Abuja upon his release a month ago was that he could not grant media interviews.
On the commemoration of the 50th year of Biafra, Kanu opened his doors to international news site, Al Jazeera. It was the first interview the secessionist leader would grant since he gained partial freedom.
In Al Jazeera’s comprehensive report, it was revealed that “dozens of people waited to see Kanu” in his home while men dressed in black secured the compound. The report said, “They refer to Kanu as, “our supreme leader” or “his royal highness“.
Kanu told the news site: “I can’t go outside to call for a press conference. I can’t go on Biafra Radio to broadcast. I can’t allow large [groups of] people to basically congregate outside to see me … it’s like asking me not to breathe”.
Speaking on Nigeria and the marginalisation of Igbos in the country, Kanu lamented on preexisting issues that prevent Igbos from contesting for the presidency and holding top positions in the military. He said, “What sort of stupid country is that? Why would any idiot want me to be in that sort of country?”
Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in 2015 on an 11-count charge including treasonable felony, has been widely accepted as the messiah of the pro-Biafra movement.
This guy is biting more than he can chew , he has violated 2 out of the bail conditions…. Addressing a croud of more than 10… Now granting of interview….. This guy go soon enter sanko and this time may God help him…
this man just dw enjoy trouble. for once lets be at peace.
Ojukwu did more than u, where is he now, foolish albino.