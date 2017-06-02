‘Prophet Nnamdi Kanu’ heals IPOB supporter of stomach pains – Biafra claims

A story on Facebook has claimed that an IPOB supporter got a handshake from the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu and was healed of his stomach pains.

The story posted by a Facebook user, Engr. Valentine Zimuzo Odogwu, claims Kanu has healing powers, aside from being a Biafra freedom fighter. The IPOB supporter also said Kanu has become a prophet.

Odogwu wrote, “My Handshake with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Nwachineke) today!!!.

“Minutes ago my great town ozzuh villa, Umunnachi hosted the Prophet of biafra land. He took time to greet both the elders and youths present.

“One of the youths who also had a handshake with the Prophet, confirmed that his stomach pains of about two months disappeared immediately. “Biafran restoration seems closer than ever. “All hail Nnamdi Kanu…”