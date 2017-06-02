“Nigerians have confidence only in President Buhari” – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central, APC) has said that the APC government was striving to ensure the country moves forward.

He spoke on the sidelines of the 10th National Conference of School of General Education, Federal College of Education, Zaria.

Sani noted the tremendous achievements recorded by Buhari in the areas of security, corruption and changing the image of Nigeria abroad.

“Nigerians are suffering, they are in poverty and there is no confidence between the masses and those in the position of authority except Buhari.

“The masses in Nigeria have confidence only in President Buhari but no other politician.

“If the progressive political class does not perform better from the conservative political class, then the next thing is a revolution; that is what is going to happen, he said, according to Punch.