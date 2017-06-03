Insiders: “Dammy Krane never really broke into the industry, there’s no hope for him after this scandal”

Dammy Krane was arrested by police in the United States for credit card fraud and related charges. Hours after his arrest became public, tweets rolled out from his Twitter handle claiming there are three sides to the story and even promising fans “new material” where he intends to share his own side of the story.

The problem Dammy Krane is yet to spot in all of these is “will the fans be waiting?”, “will anyone take him or his music seriously henceforth?”. He’s been accused of a crime, one that is impermissible because it was largely fueled by the need to live a lie. For an artiste like him who is still in the struggle to “blow”, this sort of publicity is bad. Bad for his career, bad for his image and worse for his journey moving forward.

We sought YNaija’s Insiders’ opinions on what the future holds for Dammy Krane and if he’ll be able to make a comeback from this disaster. Here’s what they said:

An online contributor and writer said, “I think right now he should be focused on defending himself against the charges. For some reason, I think he was just roped in by the fake glamour of his partner-in-crime’s life. I don’t want to believe he’s stupid enough to be flying private jets on stolen credit cards in the US of all places. However, that’s left for the court to decide. If he’s convicted, I’m sure the last thing on his mind will be a return to music. However, if he does attempt it, it won’t be a new thing, he’s not the first criminal musician and he definitely won’t be the last. ”

“Where is he coming back from?“, this Insider asked. “He never quite broke in to the industry. He can’t be described as an A-list artiste, he doesn’t even count as B-list, so there’s no hope for him again, in my opinion. Add the struggle to blow to this huge scandal, people will surely steer clear from him and his music.”

For this Insider, it’s going to be hard but not impossible. She said, “If he puts his head down for a while, make good music while staying underground and release the kind of music that project lessons he has learned from this episode, then maybe he still has hope. He just has to know that people will forever troll him. There’s no coming out of that.”

Another Insider shared an alternative view saying, “the music industry is forgiving of mistakes and maybe even crime. If we are to use Big Brother Naija’s Kemen as an example, he committed a crime too but after a few apologies, the majority forgot and moved on. He even got a popular comedian’s intervention on his behalf and I can almost see that happening for Dammy Krane. I’m inclined to believe that Krane is guilty of these charges but it’s really what many artistes get into and get away with, it’s just unfortunate this one got caught. If he gets a good lawyer, he might make it out in good time and may not have a problem music wise but I doubt it still. Dammy Krane has not made a hit song since forever“.

