Gov. Ben Ayade hosts Acting President ‘Yemi Osinbajo as he commissions milestone projects in Cross River (OFFICIAL PHOTOS)

Acting President, Prof. ‘Yemi Osinbajo today embarked on an official visit to Cross River to commission milestone projects undertaken by the state government.

Osinbajo was received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by Governor Ben Ayade in the company of members of the state executive, before proceeding to the palace of the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, for a courtesy visit.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects, Prof. Osinbajo commended the achievements of the present administration under the leadership of Prof. Ben Ayade and his service to the people of Cross River.

Osinbajo said, “Cross River is so much an integral part of Nigeria and every part needs the other. We are greater together than apart. When people speak of Nigeria, it is because of its diversity. Unity is absolutely important because God wants us to be united.”

He commissioned the Calabar Monorail, the Calabar International Convention Centre, and the Cross River Garment Factory.

“Our vision for Cross River is to make it a destination for investments in Africa,” said Governor Prof. Ben Ayade.

“Acting President ‘Yemi Osinbajo’s visit is a validation of our efforts taken so far to achieve this laudable goal. The government and people of Cross River are grateful for his support as we join hands to move the ship of the state forward.”

See photos below: