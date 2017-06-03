We will prosecute Dammy Krane to the fullest extent – TapJets

Private Jet Company, TapJets has said singer Dammy Krane used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its jets.

Krane was arrested by the police in Miami, US for grand theft and credit card forgery.

He was arrested alongside Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu.

The official Twitter account of TapJets have confirmed that the Nigerian pop star attempted to pay for services using stolen credit card.

The company vowed to “prosecute to the fullest extent.”

Dammy Krane has however posted some vague tweets where he neither denied or conformed his arrest.

The singer had posted pictures of himself in private jets before news of his arrest.

See some photos below: