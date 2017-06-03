Epe students kidnap: ‘Abductors reduce ransom to N100m’

Abductors of six students of Igbonla Model College, Epe, have reduced the ransom for their release to N100 million, Vanguard reports.

Some gunmen last Thursday had stormed the school and abducted the students who have since being in captivity.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N400 million.

It was gathered that the kidnappers contacted two parents at about 6pm and 7.30pm respectively on Friday.

One of the parents told Vanguard that “I was contacted at about 7.30pm. I was told to tell others that the ransom has been reduced to N100 million. They asked if I had anything to say . But when I requested to hear from my son, he said that was not the important issue. I told them we have been able to raise N380,000 and he asked if I was bargaining crayfish with him. He spoke in pigin saying we should go and meet Ambode for assistance or else our children will remain with them until we are ready. He hung up before I could utter another sentence.”

The Police have however assured that the students will be rescued alive.

Police sources said, “We will get the children. We already know where they are. We are only being careful of their safety, that is why we are biding our time. We have done it in time past and this will not be different”