Dammy Krane to be arraigned on a 9-count charge, may serve jail term

Singer Dammy Krane has charged to court on a 9-count charge after he was arrested in Miami, United States for grand theft and credit card forgery.

According to LIB, the singer who tried to book a private jet on TapJets with a stolen card is still in custody.

The company also confirmed to LIB that he has been charged to court.

It was also gathered that a defense attorney named Deborah Prager has been appointed to represent Dammy Krane in court.

Under the prevalent Florida law, grand theft is a felony offense, with penalties that may include prison, probation, fines, restitution, and a permanent criminal record.

The singer had posted some vague tweets after news of his release was reported.

He neither confirmed or refuted the news.

