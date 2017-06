Singer Dammy Krane has tweeted via his official Twitter handle, just hours after news of his arrest was reported.

The singer was reportedly arrested in the United States for grand theft, credit card forgery with the the intent to defraud and identity theft.

His bail was set at a total of $17,500 according to jailbase.com.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Amin’ singer did not refute or confirm his arrest, but promised share details in a new song.

See tweets below: