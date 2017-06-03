The Thread: “Tinubu’s thugs have turned Lagos into a killing field”

Reports on Twitter NG say that Oshodi has been in the throes of violence since morning. This will not be the first time violence has erupted in the area, but according to what is circulating, this particular fracas is being caused by two factions in Tinubu’s camp. Allegedly, a woman was killed by a stray bullet.

See below:

The backstory

