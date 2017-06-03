‘Many killed as Boko Haram attacks villages near Chibok’

Two Boko Haram attacks in villages near Chibok, Borno State have left at least 21 person dead, TheCable reports.

A Chibok resident, Chibok Hassan told the news medium that the attacks happened on Sunday and Wednesday.

He said the insurgents first struck at a village known as Kaya.

“There is no single soul remaining there (kaya)… The Boko Haram members came in the evening with their motorcycles, bicycles and started firing at everyone in sight,” he said.

“They burnt many houses. Those who were fortunate ran away, but those who couldn’t escape were attacked. All the villagers have moved out of the village.

“People did not hear about the killings because the village is not accessible. It is located inside the bush.”

He said the insurgents returned to a village close to Gumsri two days after and killed 14 persons.

“Within two days, they returned and attacked the next village close to Gumsri which acts as kind of roadblock between us and Boko Haram,” he said.

“As it is all the villagers in those communities have deserted, they have packed their belongings and come to Chibok. So many attacks and innocent lives have been lost in Damboa LGA but it is usually not reported.

“To us here in Chibok, we are living in fear because that it is the only place that has been like a roadblock to them coming to us. Some people that cannot withstand the situation are even moving to Maiduguri which is safe for them.”