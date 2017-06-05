Force against Biafran agitators won’t work – Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has urged the Federal Government not to address the Baifran agitation with force.

Sani said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Kano.

The senator said dialogue and utmost care should be employed in addressing the renewed agitation.

According to him, the agitation was as a result of some critical issues the government failed to address after the civil war.

Sani said, “Although after the civil war, we created institutions to foster unity and create sense of belonging, we failed as a nation to entrench the spirit of oneness and togetherness in the minds of the people.”

“And that is the reason why a nation united by force is vulnerable and a nation united by justice is impregnable,” he added.

He said the forces igniting the Biafran agitation “are a new generation of young men and women, who have not experienced war and have not suffered from the war and have not seen the consequences of wars.”

He urged the Federal Government to engage all parts of Nigeria politically, economically, socially and culturally.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will remain united rather than disintegrate.