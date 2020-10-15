Beyoncé Sorosoke, Nigerian politrickians, Reward for #EndSARS | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

The children of the children of disobedience are saying #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/mh2dQUnkF2 — Temilola B Akinmuda (@TaymiB) October 15, 2020

When you’re asked what revolution means?

Even @jack soro soke! So I don’t know what you’re Waiting for,

Ku ku ru ku, work don start #EndSWAT — Temilola B Akinmuda (@TaymiB) October 15, 2020

Up next – Beyoncé, Sorosoke!

You're a youth and a politician paid you to attack your fellow youths at a peaceful protest.

The thunder that will fire you is warming up in the microwave 🙏#EndSWAT #AlausaProtest — Queencess #EndSWAT 👑 (@Nappyblaze) October 15, 2020

Lol…

Another Day-Same Protest-Same Demands.

Well Wahala for Govt wey choose to be Ewure cos we no dey change mouth like our politrickians#EndSWAT — #SarsMustEnd (@Odolz_) October 15, 2020

It’s the politrickians for us!

Na Guy Wey Comot Come Protest Na him We go Give DOGGY #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Royal Majesty #ENDSARS (@iamnobodyex) October 15, 2020

Everyone deserves a playful puppy!

Energy!!!

Lagos agberos see your chairman Mc Oluomo. His children are abroad going to the best schools, while his thugs are disrupting #AlausaProtest. Karma is definitely a bit** #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/go29ebxVfW — Chemical Boy 👌 (@Chemicalboyy) October 15, 2020

E get why this life no balance

Nigerian minimum wage can’t even buy a bag of rice, not all state even pay the 30k minimum wage🥴

Some old agbayas are collecting 30million for tearing their cloths, hitting theirselves with plank, rolling their agbada on each other. #NASSPayCutNow #EndNASSpay — Cinderelly👸 (@d_cinderelly) October 15, 2020

What we said before!

I don’t believe in Geography and Science anymore, if truly the earth rotates why Am I still in Ghana and Africa? At least It would rotated me to North America and Europe😹. If you’re tired of this Country you will understand my frustration 🙄. — Tweener🔆. (@kojo_may) October 15, 2020

Abeg, Rest!

Our parents really don’t know us, Sad part is they’re convinced they do.🤦🏻‍♂️ — Bla Akwasi ☥🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@_deryque_yeboah) October 15, 2020

What is this tweet?