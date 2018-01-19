The Big 5: FG files case against JP Morgan, Atiku says Boko Haram is still a potent threat, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria, you should be monitoring today.

A committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and has nine other governors has been created to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the country.

At the National Economic Council held on Thursday, a decision to create the committee was reached. Members of the committee include governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states.

Indigenes of Benue State on Thursday protested against the killings of their people by herdsmen at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

They were said to have moved from Makurdi, the state capital, to the Federal Capital Territory in the morning for the protest.

They first assembled at the Unity Fountain, from where they proceeded to the National Assembly and other parts of the nation’s capital.

The Federal Government has filed a claim against a United States lender, JP Morgan Chase, for more than $875m, accusing the bank of negligence in transferring funds from a disputed 2011 oilfield deal to a company controlled by a former Nigerian minister of petroleum resources.

According to a Reuters’ report, a spokeswoman for JP Morgan dismissed the accusation on Thursday, saying the firm “considers the allegations made in the claim to be unsubstantiated and without merit.”

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said Boko Haram insurgents are still a potent threat to Nigeria, especially in the Northeast.

A statement yesterday by Atiku Media Office in Abuja condemned the recent suicide bombing in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed several lives and left many others with various degrees of injury.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is now awaiting assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during plenary session, Saraki said with passage of the bill by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the draft law is now ready for the President’s assent.

And now, stories from around the world…

Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie resigned Thursday as chief of external affairs for the federal government’s volunteer service organization after a CNN KFile review of racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBT comments he made on the radio.

“Effective immediately, Carl Higbie has resigned as Chief of External Affairs at CNCS,” Samantha Jo Warfield, a spokesperson for CNCS, said in a statement.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart Washington and head to his Florida resort hours before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown Friday at midnight. The President is planning to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago for the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. However, his trip comes amid the looming shutdown deadline as Congress battles against the clock to keep the government open.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she is pregnant. Ms Ardern said she and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were expecting their child in June, after which she planned to take a six-week break. “And we thought 2017 was a big year!” she wrote on Instagram. The House of Representatives has passed a bill to fund government operations until 16 February – the first move in efforts to avert a government shutdown. The bill must now be voted on by the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. The Republicans do not have enough votes. Backing from at least some Democrats is needed to pass the bill ahead of the Friday midnight deadline. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will officially become a billionaire, after investors agreed to take a large stake in the ride-hailing firm. A consortium led by Japan’s Softbank is buying a chunk of the company from existing shareholders as well as new Uber shares in an $8bn ($5.8bn) deal. Mr Kalanick, who stepped down as chief executive in June, is selling $1.4bn worth of stocks, it is widely reported.