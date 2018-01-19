[The Church Blog] Sunday Adelaja needs to stop this Pastor-bashing

Sunday Adelaja is not a new name in Church Culture in Nigeria and all over the world. The Nigerian who is the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations has in no small way been of immense blessing through his materials. The Ukraine-based charismatic preacher has, however, developed a new habit of slamming pastors and churches either by writing or through his videos.

We thought we had left this Pastor Bashing attitude on social media in 2017. Apparently, Sunday Adelaja is not having any of this. He might have had good intentions. However, this approach of publishing videos either talking about a pastor or condemning a church is grossly unacceptable.

And we totally get it. Paul rebuked Peter at Antioch has been the anchor statement for those who have decided to tour the route of making derogatory statements about others. But, the Bible completely addresses topics like conflict resolution and the best way to go about it. In our bid to look good, we must never make light of the work of others.

You see, there is totally nothing wrong with addressing a flaw that needs attention but when it comes to name calling, fault pointing, insult and denigration, then we need to ask questions. A leader should never be found making loose and unguarded statements. How much more a spiritual leader whose work is at the core of the ministry of reconciliation?

Here’s one way to look at it. The Bible gives a command; to preach the gospel to all creation and give ourselves fully to it which is our ultimate mission. Rather than trying to point out the several flaws in a man’s life or ministry, he should just preach the Gospel. You never go wrong preaching the gospel. Those belittling statements are the height of disrespect to the community of faith he claims to strongly uphold and Sunday Adelaja, a Pastor, should know better. Preachers of the Gospel that play down the importance of respect and regard for persons or institutions of value can’t be seen as godly. The more we concentrate on the teaching of the word rather than focusing on frivolities, the better for us.

And from the comments on his videos, the hero-worship he claims to complain about bitterly is the same thing his followers are guilty of. At the end, no one is right.

Alternatively, Sunday Adelaja is relatively influential and grounded enough with access to all (or at least most) of these pastors. If Sunday Adelaja strongly believes that he is right, then the noble thing to do is to fix a meeting, approach them with biblical reference rather than make a public broadcast. How does he not even realise that the pastors he strongly desires to correct might not in the next few years watch those videos? Because as far as we know name calling never changed anything.

Except there is more to all these than Sunday Adelaja reveals.