The Big 5: Magu wants anti-corruption war fought like jihad, Buhari to meet Benue leaders, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

Following the spate of killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet some leaders from Benue State today.

They include political, traditional and opinion leaders from the state.

In its bid to intensify the fight against terrorist group, Boko Haram, the Nigerian Air Force has purchased five new Super Mushshak aircraft from Pakistan.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has said Migerians must take the fight against corruption like a jihad in order to overcome it.

He said 55 persons stole N1.3tn between 2006 and 2013, adding that Nigerian must engage in the war against corruption.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not save governors under the umbrella of the APC from defeat in 2019.

The opposition party said because of their poor performances, APC governors are relying on Buhari to get a second term.

Officials at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have said no money is missing from the vaults as reported in the media. There had been reports that $44million in cash kept at NIA vaults at its headquarters in Abuja was removed to an unknown destination.

And top stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, “I am not a racist.”

Trump said when asked if he is a racist, “No, I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

President Donald Trump again blamed Democrats on Sunday night for the stall in talks over a potential immigration deal as the threat of a government shutdown looms this Friday.

In remarks to reporters at a dinner photo opportunity with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he is “ready and willing to make a deal” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but he doesn’t believe Democrats want to reach an agreement.

Liberia’s outgoing president has been expelled from her own party, for allegedly failing to support its candidate to succeed her. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is accused of encouraging people to vote against her vice-president, Joseph Boakai. Former footballer George Weah won the presidential elections in December, defeating Mr Boakai. Ryan Giggs is set to be named the new Wales manager on a four-year contract. The Football Association of Wales has called a news conference for Monday afternoon in Cardiff, where the former Manchester United winger is expected to be unveiled. North and South Korea are holding further talks on the North’s plan to attend the Winter Olympics Games. North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Games in the South, easing months of tensions between the neighbours. But the details of the diplomatically complicated plan are still being ironed out.