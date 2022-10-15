Bimbo, wife of famous car dealer IVD, dies a few days after setting her house on fire during a fight with her husband (Read full story)

It’s a sad time for the family of Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of famous car dealer IVD. The famous businessman’s wife has died.

Mama Jazz, her sister, posted the sad news on Instagram on Saturday, October 15.

In announcing her passing, her sister accused IVD of murdering his wife.

Here’s what we know

The famous businessman’s wife almost died when she burned down their home in Lagos.

Reports say that Bimbo was in pain at a hospital after she was almost burned to death during a fight with her husband.

It was said that the incident took place on October 12 at their home in Megamound estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Sources say that Bimbo confronted her husband about the way he always beats her, which led to a fight.

The person who called for help took her and IVD to the hospital as soon as they could.

Bimbo was burned so badly that she could no longer be recognized.

According to Instablog9ja, IVD had run away while his wife was in the intensive care unit of a Lagos hospital that was not named.

A source said that at least 10 hospitals turned down the mother of five on Wednesday because of her condition.

She got lucky when she was let into one and her family came together to help her.

Bimbo didn’t make it, though, and was later declared dead.

Bimbo was abused several times in the past by IVD

In May 2019, Bimbo woke up after her husband allegedly beat her into a coma while she was pregnant. At the time, she was 8 months along.

Then, on October 4, 2020, IVD released a video of him making up with his wife, just a few days after she said in an exposé that he had abused her for 19 years.

After that, she went online again and hinted that she was still being abused.

In January 2022, Bimbo declared herself “mentally unstable” and said her life is “being destroyed”.

She also left a short note believed to be directed at her husband.

“I gave you more than I gave myself, so loyal to you that I betrayed myself,” she wrote back in January as she called for people to take her children away before they are destroyed too.

She also added that she entered into her marriage with “good intention” but she has suffered so much in the union.

She said she has “wanted this marriage to end a long time ago”.

In the January post, she also recalled how she is the only one among the 7 kids her parents had who is not a graduate because she paused her life for IVD.

Bimbo was said to still be a teenager when she and IVD started a family. Friends say she was just 15.

Also, in one of her posts online, Bimbo said IVD had repeatedly pointed his gun at her in the presence of their kids. She said he cheated on her regularly and beat her often too.

Despite speaking about suffering abuse on social media, Bimbo stayed in the marriage.

They have been together for about 22 years.