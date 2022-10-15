IVD finally breaks his silence and gives his side of the story, complete with receipts

The death of Bimbo, the wife of Lagos car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has caused a lot of different reactions on social media.

Hours after the news of her death was posted online, IVD posted some disturbing videos on his Instagram page to show how he felt.

In the series of posts, he shared what might look like receipts, since the videos show how much damage his wife, Bimbo, did to their home.

In some of the videos, her voice can be heard in the background insulting him, and in others, he shows the cut on his head that he says Bimbo gave him.

Ikechukwu Ogbonaya (IVD Autos) breaks his silence following the death of his wife pic.twitter.com/bFcp4hqj9f — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) October 15, 2022

Here are some Twitter reactions.

I have been following this IVD and Bimbo story for over two years or more now.



Why did she do this to herself?😭😭😭

Just why? — Olawumi❤️ (@Olawumi_lwl) October 15, 2022

Look at the useless iVD posting nonsense no remorse whatsoever

He needs serious torture 🤧🤧 — DebbyT💎♈️ (@thatyorubagurll) October 15, 2022

IVD is moving mad on Instagram.



God what kind of a monster is this! — Fly Girl (@maryochekwu_) October 15, 2022

If Nigerian Police is really about their business, IVD should be arrested by now. The videos he posted and deleted is enough probable cause.



Even if it’s deleted, there’s screen recordings. But we’re not in a civilized country. This is Nigeria. — Pablo (@mr_adewest) October 15, 2022