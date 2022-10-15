IVD finally breaks his silence and gives his side of the story, complete with receipts

The death of Bimbo, the wife of Lagos car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has caused a lot of different reactions on social media.

Hours after the news of her death was posted online, IVD posted some disturbing videos on his Instagram page to show how he felt.

Read also: Bimbo, wife of famous car dealer IVD, dies a few days after setting her house on fire during a fight with her husband (Read full story)

In the series of posts, he shared what might look like receipts, since the videos show how much damage his wife, Bimbo, did to their home.

In some of the videos, her voice can be heard in the background insulting him, and in others, he shows the cut on his head that he says Bimbo gave him.

Here are some Twitter reactions.

