I am going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that he is confident of winning the 2023 general elections with their support.

As president, he promised that no part of the country would be given over to bandits, and that crime and lawlessness would end under his watch.

“I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity,” he said.

Saturday in Kaduna, Tinubu addressed the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit, stating that he knew he was at home in Kaduna, where the people would back him.

He reaffirmed that insecurity will be a thing of the past if he is elected president in 2023.

“I am going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president. I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.”

“No inch of this country will be ceded to banditry. We will fight it to a standstill. Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured.”

“We will privatize the ease of doing business, we will ensure steady power supply and distribution.”

“Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women for the progress of our country.”

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability,” he said.

The presidential candidate jokingly told Governor El-Rufai “if you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign.”

Amidst thunderous applause, Governor El-Rufai walked to the podium and said, “I promise to stay even on a part-time basis.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was accompanied to the occasion by the Jigawa and Kebbi State governors and some other chieftains of the APC.