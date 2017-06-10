“A blockbuster movie will be made out of it” | 5 things to know about James Comey’s $10million book deal

Look how the universe has made a way for James Comey.

While he sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee at his testimony on Thursday, he gave a quick reminder of his employment status in a sharp retort to Senator Kamala Harris’ gratitude to him for attending the hearing. Comey said, “I’m between opportunities now”.

That is about to be history now as reports have it that publishers are jostling to get the fired FBI Director to sign a book deal and he’s been offered $10 million for it. Wowzers!

Here are five facts to know about the upcoming book deal:

The idea of the book was birthed from the transcript of his testimony that was released hours before he appeared in Capitol on Thursday. A top publisher said, “When that document hit my desk I thought, ‘I want his book'”. The seven-page testimony proved Comey as a skilled writer. Daily Mail reports that, “In 1980, he wrote a three-part series for the campus newspaper, The Fat Hat, about the retaining and recruitment of African-American students“. Another publisher who spoke to the paper also said of him, “this guy can write, his story and the way he tells it is spellbinding”. The book deal will cost $10 million and that’s the catch. An employee with a New York publisher told Daily Times, “Jim Comey’s story has everything, from White House intrigue to possible corruption and law breaking. His explosive story makes ‘West Wing’ and ‘House of Cards’ on a par with Mister Rogers. ‘When his proposal hits my desk, I’ve already been authorized to offer $10 million.” Although it’s nothing near the millions of dollars Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack and Michelle Obama have made from their own book deals, it’s still a mighty better source of income for Comey. The book will not contain classified information. That’s for sure. But what should we expect? “The proposed book would deal with Comey’s entire life, from his New Jersey childhood up to the intrigue and drama of his Washington years, including the Hillary email fiasco and of course his dealings with Trump“. This is basically everything that sets it up to be a bestseller. There is the possibility of a movie spin-off. Another publisher revealed to Daily Times that movie makers cannot wait to make a script out of Comey’s book. He told the paper, “I know one top drawer producer who’s already talking to stars to cast the Comey role. He has to be tall, good-looking and a Jimmy Stewart-John Wayne-hero type. I was mesmerized when I spent the whole day watching Comey testify.” We’ll be waiting for Trump’s reaction to this on Twitter. What do you think he’ll tweet? “Disaster”, “sad”, “leaker” or will it be another “covfefe” moment?

But first, Comey has to say yes to this deal!