Comey to be offered $10m for a book deal to ‘reveal everything’ about Trump and Hillary Clinton

Fired FBI Director James Comey was offered $10 million for a book deal after his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week.
Publishers and even Hollywood producers are lining up to get Comey to share all the details of his relationship with President Trump and his investigation of Hillary Clinton, a reporter for the Fox Business Network a Sandra Smith, says.
The Daily Mail reported that Comey responded to a question during the hearing with an answer that may have foreshadowed the news.
“Jim Comey’s story has everything. From White House intrigue to possible corruption,” a top publishing executive told the Mail.
“When his proposal hits my desk, I’ve already been authorised to offer $10 million,” the executive said.
5 Comments
Am not surprised, America have set a standard that other developing country are aspiring to be
How I wish we can have such kind of people in Nigeria, a place where democracy lost it’s meaning. I had rather betrayed the whole world than to lets my people in starvation to even death…
Our security agencies should learn from this and be independent, learn how to protect the constitution and the integrity of their offices.
THE WAY THE COOKIES CRUMBLE SCENARIO
Only in American system such revelation can take place not in African Democratic system. Americans believed in integrity on like the African politicians who exhibit poverty of Democratic principles.