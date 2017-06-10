Anonymous fan to pay $2.6m to have lunch with Warren Buffett

An anonymous fan of fourth wealthiest man on earth, Warren Buffett, has agreed to pay a total of $2,679,001 at an online charity auction to have lunch with the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The winning bid for the 86-year-old came in the closing seconds of the five-day eBay auction, which drew 41 bids before ending on Friday night. It was lower than the record $3,456,789 bid in similar auctions in 2012 and 2016, Reuters reports.

The money will go to Glide, a San Francisco charity that provides food, health care and other services to the homeless, the impoverished, and people struggling with substance abuse.

The fan and up to seven friends will dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan.

“We are very delighted and proud that Mr. Buffett has for years made sure that he participates,” the Rev. Cecil Williams, 87, co-founder of Glide and pastor since 1963 of the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, said after the auction ended.

Contributions have a “tremendous impact” on people who find themselves “really unable to come to grips with the issue of poverty in urban America,” Williams said.